‘Journey begins’: Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja set for third marriage?

Hyderabad: Sreeja Konidela, the younger daughter of Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, has been making headlines for her divorce reports for a while now. It is being said that Sreeja had hit a rough patch in her marriage with her husband, Kalyaan Dhev and the couple is no longer together. Sources suggest that they have already separated but have not filed for divorce legally yet.

Amid this, her latest Instagram post has caught everyone’s attention. On New Year’s Eve, Sreeja shared a video where she mentioned about her ‘new journey’. Her caption read: “Stepping into 2023 with love, compassion, joy, and wisdom.” The video was accompanied by text that stated:

“Dear 2022, Thank you for letting me the most important person in my life. The one who knows me best, the one who loves me unconditionally, the one who cares and nurtures, who always stands by me through highs and lows. Dear Me, It is wonderful to finally meet you. The journey begins.”

Soon after she dropped this post, social media users flooded the comments section with the questions about her third marriage. Many asked if ‘the journey’ that she mentioned is a hint about her next step in life.

Last year, there were rumours that Sreeja has found someone special in her life, and she is gearing up to restart her life once again with that special person. Some reports said that she is currently dating her childhood friend. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Kalyan Dhev’s New Year Post Confirms His Divorce?

Kalyan Dhev’s Instagram post on New Year too has caught fans’ attention. Posting a photo, he captioned, “2022 has involved a lot of learning, patience and growth. Taking chances, taking risks. Learning from my mistakes, letting go, forgiving others and feeling content with myself. Thank you to each and everyone who had been in my journey to have made me a better person, who lend me their shoulder when I needed. Much much love to you all! 🫶 We always just desire to get it right, but the key is to try and never give up under any circumstance. Wish you all a wonderful new year full of love, health, happiness, adventure, success and everything that you desire! #HappyNewYear #2023.”

Sreeja Konidela was first married to Sirish Bharadwaj in 2007. However, the duo parted away in 2011. After her separation from Sirish, Sreeja met Kalyan Dhev, a well-known businessman. The couple, who was madly in love, got married in 2016 in a lavish wedding that took place in Bengaluru. Though the couple did not make any official statement about their separation, their social media moves and inside sources confirmed that their marriage had been hit by troubled waters. Sreeja has two daughters, Nivrathi from her first marriage and Navishka from her second marriage.



