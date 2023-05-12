Jowar crop to be procured by Telangana govt at support price

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday announced its decision to procure the Yasangi Jowar crop grown in the state by paying the support price.

As per the directives of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the state government appointed TS Markfed as the nodal agency of the state and issued an order to purchase the Jowar (hybrid) crop grown in the Yasangi season of 2022-23 by paying the support price.

The state government will also give a bank guarantee of Rs 219.92 crore required to purchase the total 65,494 metric tonnes of sorghum harvested during the Yasangi season.

Thus, about one lakh farmers who have cultivated sorghum crop across the state, especially in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanapet and Gadwal districts will benefit from the decision taken by the chief minister, a press note informed.