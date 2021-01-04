Joymalya Bagchi swears in as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

Published: 4th January 2021

Amaravati, Jan 4 : Justice Joymalya Bagchi was sworn in as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.

“AP High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari officiated Bagchi’s swearing in at 10:15 a.m. in court hall number 1,” said an official statement.

Bagchi has been transferred from Kolkata High Court to Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The new judge’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by High Court judges, lawyers and court employees among others.

