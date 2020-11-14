JP Nadda appoints new in-charge for BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed a new in-charge for its Telangana’s unit. Tarun Chugh, who is a general secretary of the BJP, will be replacing Krishna Das. The change has come amidst a rejig among in-charges across different states by BJP’s national president J. P. Nadda.

The change has come just days after the BJP snatched the Dubbak seat in a bye-election from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). BJP leaders from the state government however said that the change is routine, and that it should not be read much into, with regard to the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

“The previous person was Krishna Das. In-charges are only bridges between the national party and the state unit. They only advice us, and if something is asked of us, then we provide that information,” said BJP’s chief spokesperson for Telangana, Krishna Saagar Rao.

It is to be seen if the BJP’s Dubbak victory has an impact on the GHMC elections, given that the TRS won 99 corporator seats out of 150 in the last GHMC polls. Its “friendly partner”, the All Indian Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won 44 seats (in the Old City areas), and together, they had essentially decimated the rest of the opposition parties like the Congress, BJP and the Telugu Desam Party, which once had a strong hold in Hyderabad).

“We are looking at the mayoral position, and will do whatever it takes to get that,” Saagar told siasat.com