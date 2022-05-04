JP Nadda to visit Telangana for Praja Sangrama Yatra on May 5

Hyderabad: BJP president J P Nadda will attend a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on May 5 as part of the state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing ‘padayatra’.

“BJP is organising the ‘Janam Gosa- BJP Bharosa’ (people’s suffering – BJP’s reassurance) rally to mount pressure on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government towards implementing its election promises and to rebuild the state as per the dreams of all sections of society,” state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy and other leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.

They alleged that the aspirations of a separate Telangana, including jobs, irrigation, relief for farmers from debt burden and double bedroom houses for poor as promised by TRS have not been realised since the state’s formation eight years ago. Kumar undertook his ‘padayatra’ to fight for the people, they added.

The BJP hopes to gain momentum with Nadda’s rally. The second phase of Kumar’s ‘padayatra’ is likely to conclude on May 14 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend a public meeting to be organised on the occasion.

According to the tour program JP Nadda will arrive in Hyderabad on a two day program and will participate in the Praja Sangrama Yatra and address a public meeting at Mahbubnagar on May 5.

JP Nadda’s Telangana visit itinerary:

According to BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh , JP Nadda will leave his Delhi residence on May 5, at 9.45 hrs and arrive at the New Delhi Airport at 10.15 hrs . He will depart from Delhi Airport at 110.25 hrs and arrive at the RGI Airport Shamshabad Hyderabad at 12.40 hrs. He will leave the RGI Airport Hyderabad at 12.50 hrs and arrive at Hotel Novotel Shamshabad at 13 Hrs.

After lunch and rest JP Nadda will leave Hotel Novatel Shamshabad at 13.30 hrs and arrive at meeting place at Mahbubnagar at 15:00 hrs. After rest at Railway Guest House in Mahabubnagar, he will address a meeting with office bearers at Annaporna Function Hall Boothpur Bye Pass Road Mahbubnagar from 15.30 hrs to 17 hrs .From 17.00 HRS to 17.45 HRS it is reserved at Railway guest house Mahbubnagar

From 18 hrs to 20 hrs JP Nadda will address a public meeting. He will have dinner at Mahabubnagar and arrive at Novotel RGI Airport at 22.00 hrs .

On Friday J.P. Nadda will leave for the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad from Novotel Hotel Shamshabad. He will then leave Hyderabad for Kozhikode Kerala at 8.30 hrs by a special flight where he will address a public meeting.