Jr. doctors demand shifting of COVID-19 ward to city outskirts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) members on Thursday requested that the COVID-19 isolation ward and ICU to be shifted from Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad to another remote hospital.

The junior doctors alleged that thousands of patients who visit the Gandhi Government Hospital daily get affected by Coronavirus.

The COVID-19 isolation ward of the Gandhi Hospital is on the 11th floor and thousands of other patients who enter the hospital are at risk. “Junior doctors say they have been continuously working in the isolation ward and will only resume their duties if they are provided with the required protective gear.

Reacting to the junior doctor’s demand, the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent asserted, “The demand for shifting the Corona isolation ward is meaningless.” He stated that the Coronavirus will never spread from the isolated ward to nearby colonies and asked people not to panic over COVID-19.

He also mentioned that he told a group of Gandhi hospital doctors that they would be visiting Kerala to study the Coronavirus and see how they are treating such cases.

