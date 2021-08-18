Jr NTR owns India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite; here’s its price

Mumbai: Just like his larger-than-life films, Tollywood superstar Jr NTR believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it. The RRR actor who owns Porsche 718 Cayman, Skoda Superb, Range Rover Vogue among others, recently got his hands on another multi crore, swanky car.

Jr NTR brings home Lamborghini Urus Graphite

Jr NTR bought home India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. The limited edition model is priced at Rs 3.16 crore in India. With a matte black finish, the actor’s new car’s pictures are going crazy viral on social media. The luxury SUV was reportedly delivered at NTR’s residence from Lamborghini’s Bengaluru showroom.

Fleet of luxurious cars in actor’s garage

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the other luxurious cars owned by Jr NTR which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’. As per various reports, he owns the following list.

Porsche 718 Cayman

Skoda Superb

Range Rover Vogue

Audi Q7

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

BMW 720LD

On the professional front, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for the last shoot schedule of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others in Ukraine. He will also be seen hosting KBC’s Telugu edition Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which will air from August 23.