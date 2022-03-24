Jr NTR creates a sensation while singing his favourite song

Hyderabad: During one of the media interactions, Jr NTR, who is now being identified for his crazy dialogue imitation from Telugu movies, was seen imitating almost every funny dialogue from Telugu movies.

Having sung one of his favourite songs during a recent interview, Ntr is now being hyped as one of the most energetic heroes in Tollywood.

During their interaction with Malayalam media, S.S. Rajamouli, NTR, and Ram Charan shared their interests and tastes. NTR, who revealed details about his favourite song, crooned ‘Aasa Paasam’ from ‘C/O Kancherapalem’, a critically acclaimed movie.

The ‘Aravindha Sametha’ actor said that he has been listening to ‘Asha Pasham’ from ‘Care Of Kancharapalem’ ever since it was released. The song in question, possessing philosophical lyrics written by Vishwa, was sung by Anurag Kulkarni.

Composed by Sweekar Agasthi, this song seems to be NTR’s favourite one, not just for the melodious music, but also for the philosophical lines.

Among all the interviews the ‘RRR’ team has given, Jr NTR is the one who has been the most talkative. A recent conversation with anchor Suma, and another conversation with music director MM Keeravani, has increased the hype around the movie, mainly because of NTR’s perkiness.

‘RRR’ is to be released in a few hours now, having NTR essay the role of Komaram Bheem.