Jr NTR tests COVID-19 positive

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 10th May 2021 5:44 pm IST
‘Lost two family members in accidents’, Jr. NTR’s heart-wrenching speech on road safety
Jr NTR (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telugu star Jr NTR tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor added that he has isolated himself from others.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega project “RRR” along with Ram Charan. The film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

“RRR” is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other Indian languages.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button