Jr NTR’s Louis Vuitton bag at Hyd airport turns heads, it is worth Rs…

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the charismatic Tollywood actor, is known for his impeccable style. He was recently seen at the airport with a stunning Louis Vuitton bag, adding a touch of luxury to his travel ensemble.

A Luxury Price Tag

Luxury is often expensive, and Jr NTR’s Louis Vuitton bag is no exception. This accessory is worth Rs. 5,60,427.44 and represents a significant investment in both style and craftsmanship. Jr NTR’s elevated status in the fashion world solidifies his position as a style icon.

Jr NTR and his Louis Vuitton Bag Make a Fashion Statement

Jr NTR, who is known for his fashion sense, stood out from the crowd as he confidently carried his Louis Vuitton bag. Jr NTR’s choice exemplified his exquisite taste and fashion-forward sensibilities, as the iconic brand is known for its timeless designs and premium craftsmanship.

Jr NTR’s Louis Vuitton bag became a focal point as he walked through the airport, attracting the attention of onlookers and fashion enthusiasts. His travel ensemble was elevated by the bag’s sleek design and signature monogram pattern, demonstrating his ability to effortlessly blend comfort and style.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Devara, directed by Koratala Shiva.