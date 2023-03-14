Jr NTR’s Oscar outfit grabs attention, know why

Hyderabad: Jr. NTR, the Telugu superstar renowned for his impeccable sense of style, has once again shown why he is a major figure in the world of fashion. He made a stunning entrance on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards wearing a specially designed Gaurav Gupta outfit that significantly displayed his Indian heritage.

The focal point of Jr. NTR’s attire was his traditional sherwani jacket, which had a tiger symbol embroidered in detailed embroidery on the shoulder. The tiger symbolises both India’s national animal and the thrilling tiger chase scene from his movie, RRR. The embroidery’s use of different silk strands added a touch of magic to the already gorgeous outfit.

Jr. NTR expressed his desire to represent India on a global stage in a pre-awards show interview, and his attire for the evening was the ideal embodiment of that. “Representing India is more important than just walking the red carpet. I’m dressed in my Indian garb today,” he said.

Ultimately, Jr. NTR’s attire at the 95th Academy Awards was a stunning gesture to his Indian heritage while also showcasing his outstanding sense of style. He truly owned the red carpet, leaving a lasting impression on everyone in attendance with his charm and grace.