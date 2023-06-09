Jr NTR’s whopping fee as MC Donald’s India brand ambassador

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, the Tollywood superstar, has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom, captivating audiences worldwide with his remarkable performances. NTR’s popularity skyrocketed following his portrayal of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli’s epic film RRR. Top brands have been vying to have him as their brand ambassador as a result of his success. McDonald’s, the world’s most famous fast-food corporation, is the most recent addition to this list.

Jr NTR has been chosen as the brand ambassador for McDonald‘s, which has sent fans into a frenzy, and their new television commercial featuring him has taken the internet by storm. The commercial, titled #DontExplainJustShare, captures NTR’s signature playful and fun style. The commercial shows him in a magical setting, effortlessly ensuring that his favorite McDonald’s store remains open, allowing him to enjoy the delectable McSpicy Chicken Sharers with his friends.

The Tollywood superstar expressed his excitement about his association with McDonald’s, saying, “I’m happy to join McDonalds (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit – #DontExplainDontShare.”

Jr NTR Brand Endorsement Fee

According to sources, Jr NTR’s massive remuneration for each brand endorsement is around Rs 6-8 crore.

On the professional front, Jr NTR will next be seen in Devara and Jr NTR 31.

