JSP leader detained after his call for protest over missing silver lion statues

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Potina Venkata Mahesh was detained on Saturday after he called for a protest over the incident of missing silver lion statues from Kanaka Durga temple, informed Mohammed Umar, Circle Inspector of One Town police station.

This comes after the JSP leader had called for a protest in front of the house of Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao.

Mahesh has asked for the resignation of state minister Rao over the missing statues. He also demanded temple Executive Officer MV Suresh Babu’s resignation.

Prior to detention, the police had asked Mahesh to call off the protest in front of the minister’s house, however, he refused. Following this, the police detained him.

The matter of missing lion statues surfaced on Tuesday night.

After that, Suresh Babu had informed that there is only one lion left on one of the four pillars of the chariot and the remaining three pillars remain empty.

Source: ANI