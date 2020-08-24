JSW Energy CFO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal to step down

Published: 24th August 2020

Mumbai, Aug 24 : JSW Energy on Monday said that its Executive Director Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, who is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has tendered his resignation and will step down with effect from September 15.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that Agarwal has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company.

“Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director, has tendered his resignation from the company as he has decided to pursue career opportunities outside the company. Accordingly, he will step down from the Directorship (Director – Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 15th September, 2020,” it said.

The company will announce the appointment of his successor in due course, the filing said.

On Monday, shares of the company closed at Rs 56.85, lower by Re 1 or 1.73 per cent from the previous close.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

