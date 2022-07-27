Jubilee Hills gang rape case: MLA’s son released on bail

Hyderabad: The MLA’s son accused of outraging the modesty of a girl in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang-rape case was released on bail on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board granted bail to four minors accused in the case. They were released from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad.

Saduddin Malik, the only adult in the case, remained in jail as his bail petition was already dismissed.

The Jubilee Hills police have completed identified parade, recording the statement of the survivor under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the magistrate, DNA test and forensic examination of the car in which the minor victim was gang-raped by five of the accused.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea on the ground that their release could hamper the investigation which was still underway.

Jubilee Hills gang rape case

Six accused, including a major, were arrested earlier last month for gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car on May 28 in the upscale Jubilee Hills.

They had trapped the victim after a daytime party at a bar and after offering a lift sexually assaulted her.

Five accused including have been charged with gang rape while the sixth accused, who is the son of a legislator, is facing molestation charges.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

According to police, the accused could face a punishment of not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.

The sixth minor was not involved in the rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of the POCSO Act. He could face five-seven years imprisonment.

With inputs from IANS