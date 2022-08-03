Jubilee Hills gang rape case: Prime accused Malik walks out on bail

Hyderabad: The special court for POCSO cases at Nampally Metropolitan courts has granted bail to the prime accused Saduddin Malik in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case. Following the court’s order, Malik on Wednesday walked out on bail from the Chanchalguda central prison.

Among the six accused, Saduddin Malik is the only accused who is a major and he is the accused No. 1 in the alleged gang rape of the 17-year-old girl that took place on May 28 in the Jubilee Hills area.

In the last week of July, the Juvenile Justice Board and High Court granted bail to all the five minor accused lodged at a special observation Home for boys.

Also Read Jubilee Hills gang rape case: 4 minor accused released on bail

On June 8, the Hyderabad police declared the arrest of six accused including the minor son of AIMIM MLA and since then they were lodged in juvenile jail while the only major accused Sadudin Malik in Malik was detained at Chanchalguda prison.

The defence lawyer for Malik had argued that since most of the investigation is completed and the charge sheet has already been filed before the concerned courts, the accused is entitled to bail.

Upon hearing the arguments the court granted bail and laid down some conditions for the accused.