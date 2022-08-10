Jubilee Hills gang rape videos made accused feel safe despite committing crime

Hyderabad: Ever since the Jubilee Hills gang rape case came into the limelight, video, and photos of the crime are grabbing the media headlines.

Many people including leaders of a political party also landed into controversy over allegations of revealing the identity of the victim.

Now, another claim came into the limelight.

According to a report by DC, one of the accused of the gang rape was sure that neither the victim nor her parents would ever file the case as videos of the crime were shot to blackmail her.

Jubilee Hills gang rape videos still active on Instagram: Parents

Recently, the family members of the Jubilee Hills gang rape victim knocked at the doors of women’s safety wing after they found videos and photos of the crime on Instagram.

In one of the videos, the accused was seen outraging the modesty of the 17-year-old girl while in one of the photographs, injury marks on the neck of the victim were visible.

Gang rape case

The girl was gang raped in a car on May 28 in Jubilee Hills. Six accused, including a major, are facing various charges.

Five accused have been charged with gang rape while the sixth accused, who is the son of a legislator, is facing molestation charges.

Saduddin Malik and four minors have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on child) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

According to police, the accused could face a punishment of not less than 20 years or imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.

The sixth minor was not involved in the rape but he kissed the victim in the car. He has been booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323, and Section 9 (G) read with 10 of the POCSO Act. He could face five-seven years imprisonment.