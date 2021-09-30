Jubilee Hills police arrest two thieves, Rs 50 lakh cash recovered

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested two persons and confiscated cash and items worth over Rs 50 lakh on Thursday. The items included an MI phone worth Rs 23,000 and cash of Rs 50 lakh stolen from the complainant on September 25.

One of the accused, Srinivas, worked as a driver for the complainant. When he was asked to deliver Rs 55 lakh handed over to him at a location in Kokapet, he instead escaped with the cash to reportedly invest it in building a hotel.

The accused met with a friend, Vijay, and involved him in the theft.They found shelter at another friend Ram Babu’s house, the third accused in the case, who is still absconding. The accused have been caught in a joint effort of police personnel from the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills stations.