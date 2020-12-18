Jubin Nautiyal: ‘I really want to meet my fans, live’

Mumbai, Dec 18 : Singer Jubin Nautiyal says that initially he looked at lockdown as an opportunity to create new songs, but now he cannot wait to go back on stage and exchange musical energy with fans in live gigs.

“In January, February, even in March, before lockdown started, I was one of those singers who were always on-stage, doing live gigs, living out of suitcases for around 20 live gigs in 30 days. It was a different high! But I also realised I needed to create new musical content, for which I had to head my studio,” Jubin told IANS.

He continued: “So when lockdown started, instead of feeling upset, I utilised the time to work on vocals of new songs. I would have not done that if I was just hopping from one stage to another. Having said that, I am so eager to perform my new set of songs whenever live gig starts. I really, really want to meet my fans, live!”

Jubin has released several non-film songs lately, including “Meri aashiqui”, “Taaron ke shehar”, “Aatishbaazi”, “Bewafa tera masoom chehra”, and “Nayan”.

