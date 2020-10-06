Judicial custody of Rhea, others extended till Oct 20 in drug case

Mumbai: A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in Mumbai on Tuesday extended till October 20 the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to officials, as many as 14 persons arrested in the case were produced before the special court here through video conferencing for the grant of judicial custody.

Notably, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) while opposing the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the Bollywood drug case had last week submitted before the Bombay High Court that all persons arrested till now are connected to each other and it is a syndicate.

“All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were a regular link and purchasing. Therefore, the court will have to consider the case as a whole, not one accused from another,” the counsel appearing for the NCB had submitted.

The NCB, which is probing the drugs case related to the Rajput’s death, has arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, drug peddlers Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput’s personal staff Dipesh Sawant and Rhea’s associate Samuel Miranda.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput’s case.

Source: ANI