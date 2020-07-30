Juggy Sandhu’s ‘Teri meri yaari’ an ode to friendship

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 30th July 2020 10:03 pm IST
Juggy Sandhu's 'Teri meri yaari' an ode to friendship

Mumbai, July 30 : Singer Juggy Sandhu has dropped a new single about the feeling of missing your close friends.

Titled “Teri meri yaari”, is composed by Joy Chakraborty and written by Ritesh Jumani.

“We created this song as a tribute to my friends and my wish was to perform live in front of my vibrant fans but the global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones,” said the singer, who is known for songs like “Ghar aaja” and “Udeekan”,

“Instead, we decided to make a video that includes all my fans and loved ones in the music video. I’m glad it has turned out so well. I’m sure a lot of people will relate to the song as they have been missing their friends and I wish for them to dedicate this song to their friends on this Friendship Day,” he added.

Apart from releasing music during the pandemic, Juggy has been actively helping people in need. He has contributed most of his earnings to the Gurudwara Punjabi Society in the city.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close