JUH is fighting for citizens of Assam: Arshad Madani

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) President Arshad Madani said on Tuesday that his organisation is fighting for every citizen of Assam after his petition against Assam state coordinator’s notification was accepted by the apex court.

JUH had moved the court against a controversial notification issued by the new state coordinator of Assam, Hitesh Dev Sarma, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the new NRC-Assam coordinator.

The JUH alleged that Sarma has issued a notification to all the District Registrars of Citizen Registration (DRSR) of the state on October 13, saying, “It has come to our notice that the names of many illegal persons and their ancestors have been included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Those who are either suspicious or de-voters or have been declared foreigners by the foreign tribunal, all such people should be removed from the NRC because they are foreigners.”

Madani said that “our lawyers have filed a petition with full preparations in which an attempt has been made to draw the attention of the court to some important points.”

He said that at first glance, it seems that the new state coordinator has not only exceeded his authority in this matter, but has also committed contempt of the court by his move. At this point, a very important question arises: On whose will did he do so, Madani said.

Madani explained that the entire process of NRC is being monitored by the Supreme Court itself. Even when the Registrar of India and the then state coordinator had spoken to an English newspaper, the court had severely reprimanded him and said that he will not do anything without informing the court.

“Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been striving for the Assam citizenship issue from the very beginning, irrespective of religion and caste because it believes that it is a humanitarian issue in which a small mistake can ruin the lives of an entire family,” said Madani.

“In every such case, we got justice from the court. So in this case too, we expect that whatever the court decides, it will be in the wider interest of all the citizens of Assam,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.