Juhi Chawla ‘amused by the fun stuff fans send’

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 3:56 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 8 : Actress Juhi Chawla sure knows how to amuse herself.

She took to Instagram to share a meme from her 2019 film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, and wrote: “If matchmaking was my way. I get amused by the fun stuff my team or fans send across. I’ve been enjoying memes now.”

Apart from having a hearty laugh, she has been urging people to avoid plastic and save the planet.

Earlier, she had taken to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic. “And this is how my veggies come home delivered … drowned in plastic ..!!!!!… The ‘ Educated ‘ people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don’t know whether to laugh or cry!” Juhi had captioned the image.

During the lockdown, she has also been helping farmers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
