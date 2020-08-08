Juhi Chawla ‘amused by the fun stuff fans send’

Mumbai, Aug 8 : Actress Juhi Chawla sure knows how to amuse herself.

She took to Instagram to share a meme from her 2019 film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, and wrote: “If matchmaking was my way. I get amused by the fun stuff my team or fans send across. I’ve been enjoying memes now.”

Apart from having a hearty laugh, she has been urging people to avoid plastic and save the planet.

Earlier, she had taken to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of three cartons of vegetables packed in plastic. “And this is how my veggies come home delivered … drowned in plastic ..!!!!!… The ‘ Educated ‘ people creating the biggest mess on the planet ..!!! Don’t know whether to laugh or cry!” Juhi had captioned the image.

During the lockdown, she has also been helping farmers.

