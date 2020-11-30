Juhi Chawla shares favourite scene from ‘Ishq’, as movie clocks 23 years

Mumbai: Actor Juhi Chawla shared a humorous clip from her 1997 comedy-drama ‘Ishq’ as the film celebrated 23 years, asking her fans to share their favourite memory.

To commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the film, the ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ actor shared a clip featuring her and Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Kajol and Ajay Devgan.

In the video, Juhi is seen in a rowdy fight with Ajay Devgan and Aamir Khan after Khan hits her from his car due to rash driving. The scene follows a comic scene where Juhi falls on a street vendor selling eggs. When she falls on him the eggs break at the very moment. Juhi who played the character of ‘Madhu’ in the movie gets angry and an argument with heated words follows after that. Aamir Khan who played the character of ‘Raja’ enters into the scene and pays the money to the egg vendor for the loss incurred. On the other hand, he pays double the amount of what Juhi asked for. When she asks the reason for the same, Raja breaks the other headlight of Juhi’s car by kicking it and replies, ‘For this’. Juhi gets angrier and the scene continues.

The ‘Yess Boss’ star captioned the post, “23 years of Ishq, One of my favourite scenes” with face with tears of joy emoticon. Adding to the caption she asked her fans to caption the video saying, “Would love to hear from you…your favourite memory?”

The comedy-drama ‘Ishq’ (translation: Love) is directed by Indra Kumar. Along with Kajol, Khan, Chawla, and Devgan, the film also featured Johny Lever, Dalip Tahil and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The music directors of the film were Anu Malik and Surinder Sodhi.

Source: ANI