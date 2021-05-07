JUMA’A TUL WIDA – ALWIDAH RAMADAN

With the Juma’a tul Wida today, we are winding down to the end of the most glorious month of the year, Ramadan al-Mubarak.

Juma-til-Wida or the Last Friday of Ramadan is meant for commemorating the farewell to this holy month of fasting. Every year, it is observed across the country with religious fervor and sanctity. A large number of devotees attend the Juma prayers at different mosques seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and unity of the humankind.

In Islam, Friday is the most remarkable day for worship and other noble deeds. It is like Eid of the week for all Muslims because there is much similarity between Eid and Friday. On both days Muslims offer two cycles of namaz and listen to Khutbah (sermon) of Imams. Allah, the Almighty says:

“Oh you who believe, When the call is given to the prayer of the day of Jummah then hasten towards the remembrance of Allah and leave all buying and selling (all worldly business) .”

(The Holy Qur’an, 62:9)

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said: “The best day on which the sun has ever risen is Friday; on that day, Adam was created, he was admitted to Paradise, and he was expelled from there.”

He has also said: “Among the best of your days is Friday. On that day, your blessings are presented to me directly.”

He further said; “The Sun does not rise nor set on a day that is better than Friday, and there is no creature that is not scared of Friday except for humans and jinns.”

They are afraid because the Judgment Day will be on a Friday. The Holy Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) laid great emphasis on worshiping Allah on Friday. He said:

“Any one who worships Allah on Friday will receive protection from Allah for the entire week.”

The importance of Friday is much more than other days of the week. The Prophet Mohammad (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“Allah Almighty forgives the sins committed between two Fridays of the one who performs his Friday Namaaz regularly”.

Of all days of Juma, Juma-tu-Wida is the most glorious Friday and the most important day for acceptance of prayers.

One of the reputed Prophet’s companions Hadhrat Jabir Ibn Abdullah al-Ansari (RA) narrates:

“I visited the Messenger of Allah on the last Friday of Ramadan. As he saw me, he said, “Jabir! This is the last Friday of Ramadan. You should thus bid it farewell by saying the following:(Allahumma la taj alhu akhira al ahdi min siyamina iyyahu)

“O Allah: (please) do not make it the last of our fasting in this month.”

(Fa-in ja altahu faj alny marhuman wa la taj`alny mahruman)

“But if you decide so, then (please) grant me your mercy and do not deprive me (of it).”

Once someone said to Hazrat Ali: “Master, uncountable prayers have been missed by me, which I have not the capacity to make up. What should I do?”

Hazrat ‘Ali (RA) replied: “He who has missed many prayers and can’t make them up, should, on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan (known as Jumatul Wida) pray four rakats with one salaam (i.e. as one prayer) to have the sins of lapsed prayers forgiven.

Despite all its auspiciousness and importance, Juma’ah- tul-Wida puts us in a feeling of both eagerness and regret. On one hand we are proud of passing Divine exams and fulfilling the commandments of Allah by fasting during Ramadan, but on the other hand we are truly sorry for missing the period full of the blessings and assistance of Allah (SWT). By the arrival of Eid al-Fitr, Ramadan will leave us and our eyes will be gazed to its return till next year. Departing of this noble month is well felt by those who experienced the pleasure of fasting, breathed in the blissful and compassionate atmosphere of this month, and who were relieved of evils of the Satan.

All people, more or less, feel a sense of regret by departure of the Holy month of Ramadan. However, the best thing we could do on this occasion is to take an account of ourselves. We need to do an evaluation of where we stand now after remaining hungry and thirsty for so long. We should ask ourselves certain questions like where we were before the arrival of Ramadan and where we are moving now after passing the days of fasting. Let this self-introspection lead us to feel infinite happiness for the good we have done throughout Ramadan and remorse for the bad which we have not yet changed, even at the end of Ramadan. One of the best times to do this evaluation is the last part of the night.

As Abu Hurayrah (RadiyAllahu Anhu) quoted the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) as saying: “ When the last one-third of the night remains, our Lord, the Glorious One descends towards the lower heaven and proclaims: Is there anyone supplicating to Me, so that I grant his supplication? Is there anyone who begging of Me for anything so that I grant him his wish? Is there anyone who seeks My forgiveness, so that I forgive him? (Reported by Al-Bukhari and Muslim) In fact, waking up one hour before Suhur (pre-dawn meal) to invoke Allah for anything is highly recommended by the Prophet. This can be done using the Du’a (supplication) recorded in Sunnah, but one is allowed to say Du’a in one’s own language with immense sincerity, introspection and conviction.

So, let’s bid farewell to Ramadan!

ALWIDAH RAMADAN!!!