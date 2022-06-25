June 25 spine-chilling reminder of Emergency: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said 47 years have passed since the Emergency was imposed in the country, but even today, the memories of the events that unfolded on June 25, 1975 send a chill down the spine.

Even during ‘Amrit Kaal’ — the 25-year lead-up to the centenary year of independence in 2047 unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the murder of democracy is going on”, Yadav claimed in a statement issued here.

Forty seven years have passed since the Emergency was imposed, but the memory of June 25, 1977 sends a chill down the spine. The opposition leaders were arrested overnight and censorship was imposed on the Press. The democratic rights of people were snatched and their freedom was crushed,” Yadav said in the statement in Hindi.

The Emergency was imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were imposed on the fundamental rights of people.

Also Read BJP party of liars: Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking the Union government, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that the threat of an undeclared emergency looms over the country today and the murder of democracy is continuing even in Amrit Kaal’.

Economic inequality and social injustice is increasing. The rich are getting richer, poor are getting poorer. Intolerance and hatred have destroyed social harmony. Constitutional institutions are being weakened, he said.

The voices of the farmers and youth are being crushed. Unemployment is rising and women and girls are suffering humiliation, he added.

Yadav said those in power have broken all records of abuse of power and the country stands at a crossroads.

On the one hand, there is commitment to democratic, secular and socialist values, while on the other there is dictatorship of the monopoly, fascist mindset. In keeping with the basic spirit of the Constitution, the tendencies which obstruct the protection of civil rights and prevent the division of society have to be curbed, he said.

Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of the welfare of last man standing in the queue and this is the only way to strengthen the foundation of society and nation, Yadav said, adding the Samajwadi Party is committed to non-violent ways to save the Constitution.