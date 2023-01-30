Junior clerk exam paper leak: Gujarat ATS arrests accused from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) team has reportedly arrested Jit Nayak, an accused in the junior clerk exam paper leakage case, from the city. Although 15 accused persons were identified and arrested in the case, Nayak allegedly fled Ahmedabad and took shelter in Hyderabad.

On credible information, the ATS team located the accused in the city and arrested him. He reportedly is being taken to Gujarat, Ahmedabad on a transit warrant.

The recruitment examination for the post of junior clerks with the Gujarat government was postponed by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) hours before it was to be held on Sunday after its question paper was reportedly leaked.

The Gujarat ATS arrested 16 persons in connection with the case registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy. The ATS also claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in paper leaks.

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has announced 1000 vacancies for Class III Junior Clerk (Administration/Account) posts. As many as over 9.53 lakh candidates had applied. The examination was to be conducted at 2,995 examination centres across the state.

In an official statement, the Gujarat ATS declared the names of the 15 accused as Pradeep Nayak, Ketan Barot, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Murari Kumar Paswan, Kamlesh Chaudhary, Mohammed Firoz Alam, Sarvesh Kumar, Mintu Kumar Rai, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhat Kumar, Aniket Bhatt, Raj Barot, Pranay Sharma, Hardik Sharma and Naresh Mohanty.

As per reports, the sixteenth accused was arrested from Hyderabad.