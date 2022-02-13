Junior colleges and govt schools to get revamp in Telangana

Hyderabad: Along with schools, junior colleges and Anganwadi centres functioning on school grounds would be promoted and reinforced as part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme, education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced on Saturday.

On Saturday, the education minister, in collaboration with finance minister T Harish Rao, conducted a video conference with district collectors to discuss the execution of the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi initiative in government and local body schools across the State.

The ministers stated on the occasion that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has initiated the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme to provide quality education in all government and local body schools on par with business institutions.

According to the education minister, the first phase of the initiative will identify 9,123 out of 26,000 government and local body schools across the state, and developmental activities will be carried out in collaboration with the School Management Committees (SMCs).

Officials will conduct social audits and inspections on every project completed as part of the initiative, according to the ministers.

District collectors were ordered to have three meetings with district MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZP chairpersons, and SMCs in order to carry out the programme. They were also told to make sure that every high school has a library.

The ministers directed district collectors to undertake field inspections and develop strategies based on the program’s 12 components.