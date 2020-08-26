Junior colleges in Telangana: Staff asked to resume duty

By Sameer Published: 26th August 2020 10:42 pm IST
Online classes: Fun for city students, villagers find them hard

Hyderabad: Staff of Junior colleges in Telangana has been asked to resume their duty on Thursday.

As per the report, Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner of Intermediate Education has asked principals, junior lecturers and non-teaching staff to resume duty.

Online classes for students of junior colleges in Telangana

Meanwhile, it is decided to start online classes for second-year intermediate students of government junior colleges and private aided junior colleges from 1st September.

The classes will be made available on T-SAT/Doordarshan channels.

Inter second year classes

Till now, the government has not taken any decision on the commencement of the conventional classes as the state is reporting hundreds of new coronavirus cases daily.

COVID-19 situation forced the authorities to postpone the opening of colleges.

COVID-induced lockdown had also impacted the exams for academic year 2019-20. The authorities have promoted students from Class I to 10 to the next classes without conducting the exams.

