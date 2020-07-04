Junior doctor dies even after testing COVID-19 negative twice

NEW DELHI: A junior resident doctor in Delhi, who had COVID-19 symptoms but had tested negative for the virus twice, has died, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

27-year-old Dr Abhishek Bhayana was a junior resident doctor at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS) died on Thursday.

According to Bhayana’s family, he had started experiencing coronavirus symptoms some ten days ago and was rushed to a chest specialist.

“An X-ray was performed and we were told he has a chest infection,” his brother Aman Bhayana told the newspaper.

“We were under the impression that it was nothing but viral fever. But he kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath.”

His first COVID-19 test was done in end June at his hometown Rohtak while the subsequent test was conducted on July 1, reported Hindustan Times.

Both the reports were negative.

However, on Thursday hours before his death, Bhayana had complained of chest congestion and breathlessness. When his condition worsened, the family rushed him to a nearby private hospital but it was too late.

“Till his last breath, he kept saying he had symptoms of coronavirus,” his brother said.

Although Abhishek had not been posted in COVID-19 wards but was involved in the screening of suspected patients.

Abhishek was a doctor with unmatchable positive energy for his friends and colleagues, was going to turn 27 on July 22.

His last rites on Friday afternoon.