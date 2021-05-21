Junior doctors might go on strike if govt doesn’t meet their demands

Hyderabad : Junior doctors from Gandhi hospital will go on strike from June 20 if the government does not accept their demands, said Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) chairman Dr Vanam Manikumar.

Dr. Manikumar alleged that they were not allowed to submit the memorandum to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday.

He said that the CM had assured the junior doctors to hold talks with them soon and that they should not go on strike due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

Dr.Manikumar pointed out that that even though two days have passed since the Chief Minsiter visited Gandhi Hospital so far there has been no call from his office yet. He urged the Government to immediately resolve their demands including the hike in salary which has been kept pending for a long time and that it cannot be ignored beyond this

Manikumar reiterated that if the government does not respond, the junior doctors will be forced to go on strike from June 20 he added.

Of the four demands is clearance of 15 per cent pay hike for senior resident doctors, junior resident doctors and interns that has been pending from January 2020.

According to TJUDA president Naveen Reddy, the junior resident doctors are being paid a monthly salary of Rs 44,000 in the first year, Rs 46,000 in the second year and Rs 48,000 in the third year of their service in various teaching hospitals in Telangana.

“As per the contract, we have to get a 15 per cent hike in salary every year. The last time we got the salary hike was in 2019 and it was due for revision in January 2020. Last year, the government agreed to the pay revision and the file was approved at all levels. It has now been pending clearance from chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the last five months,” Reddy said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.