Junior engineer commits suicide by hanging himself

Etawah: A junior engineer working in the electricity department here has committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, police said on Wednesday.

“JE Jai Singh Kushwaha (27), working at the feeder located in Rainagar, hanged himself using a bedsheet at his residence. The police swung into action on Tuesday, after his colleagues informed us about the incident. The body was found hanging in the bathroom,” Circle Officer Chandrapal Singh said, adding that it was sent for post-mortem, he said.

Source: PTI

