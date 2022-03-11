Just 0.49 percent votes for Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in UP polls

Lucknow: The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.49 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed.

AIMIM candidates Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 5532 votes, Umair Madni in Deoband 3501 votes, Abhayraj in Jaunpur 6228 votes, Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt 1112 votes, Salman in Lucknow Central 623 votes, Rashid in Moradabad 2661 votes, Mohid Fargani 2380 votes from Moradabad Rural, and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 3038 votes.

Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 6100 votes in Nizamabad, Mohd Intezar 3750 votes in Muzaffarnagar, Mohd Rafique 1452 votes in Sandila, Irfan 7442 votes in Tanda, Yor Mohammed 863 votes in Sirathu, while Rashid Jameel got 2240 votes from Bahraich.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had claimed to have fielded candidates in 100 seats for the UP assembly elections, with a focus on the constituencies where the Muslim community is in majority.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Owaisi’s party had contested on 38 seats and in 37 seats, its candidates forfeited their deposits.

Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha

Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha was the alliance formed for UP assembly polls 2022. The following are the parties who were part of the Morcha.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Jan Adhikar Party

Rashtriya Parivartan Morcha

Bahujan Mukti Party

Bhartiya Vanchit Samaj Party

Janata Kranti Party

NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties

The ‘NOTA’ option on electronic voting machines has garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to the website of ECI, the vote share of NOTA (none of the above) in the state assembly election stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of AAP (0.38 per cent) and JD-U (0.11 per cent).

The vote share of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was recorded at 0.49 per cent.

CPI’s vote share stood at a meagre 0.07 per cent, while NCP’s vote share was 0.05 per cent. The vote share of Shiv Sena was 0.03 per cent.

The vote share of CPI(M), CPI(ML) and LJP(RV) stood at 0.01 per cent each.

AIFB, IUML and LJP could not manage to get any votes, and their vote share stood at 0.00 per cent, according to the ECI website.

The BJP’s vote share stood at 41.6 per cent, while that of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 32 per cent. The vote share of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is 12.8 per cent and that of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 3.02 per cent.

The vote share of the Congress is 2.38 per cent.

Party Voter share AAAP 0.38% AIFB 0.00% AIMIM 0.49% BJP 41.29% BSP 12.88% CPI 0.07% CPI(M) 0.01% CPI(ML)(L) 0.01% INC 2.33% IUML 0.00% JD(U) 0.11% LJP 0.00% LJPRV 0.01% NCP 0.05% NOTA 0.69% RLD 2.85% SHS 0.02% SP 32.06% Other 6.74%

In 2017, the BJP got 312 seats and its allies Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) nine and four seats, respectively. The SP got 47 seats, BSP 19, Congress seven and others five seats in the last assembly elections.

With inputs from PTI