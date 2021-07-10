Just dad things! Man juggles baseball, baby and beer in game

Don’t you always wonder what happens when a dad takes care of the child? We have just got the right video for you here, this video has been going viral, of a father who juggled between catching a baseball, beer and his child.

This 13-second clip shows one of the craziest moments caught in a baseball game, in between the Arizona Diamondback and San Francisco Giants match in Phoenix, a Diamondback fan with their jersey was seen catching a foul ball in the stands.

The fascinating part of the video is that, for a brief moment, the father appeared to release the baby in mid-air and caught the foul ball and then got hold of the baby, whilst also holding onto the beer in the other hand!

Matt Heaston recorded the moment from his TV and uploaded it online while stating, “This guy…. let go OF THE BABY momentarily to catch the ball. Then saved the baby and barely spilled a drop. The bottle didn’t even fall. Watch it again,” This next level of multitasking left not just viewers on-screen perplexed; it blew away the minds of those watching the match alongside him.

The video got more than 10 million views on Facebook itself and has spread on other social media sites as well. While most were glad that the crazy juggling gesture didn’t end on a sad note, many parents joked that while it’s impressive, his wife will never leave him alone with the baby again.

Why aren't more people pointing to the fact that this is bad parenting. The baby looks traumatized and it is pretty unsafe to get really young kids to ball games….https://t.co/3nfcPOlYFS — Navneet Nair (@navneetdesigns) July 6, 2021

Wait, did I just see this guy a) drop his baby, b) catch the ball, C) catch the falling baby, & D) not spill his beer?! Grasshopper! That’s some Jedi/Kung Fu dad ish! pic.twitter.com/IKUuKDAiB6 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) July 5, 2021

His Priorities:



1. ⚾️

2. 👶

3. 🍺 — Ron Pragides (@mrp) July 5, 2021

His belly is just a tool, his superpower comes from very clear priorities + deep understanding of his skills + the ability to ignore bystander reactions 🤣 — Luis Rivera (@luisriverag) July 6, 2021

A for awesome, B for ball, baby, beer, C for catch, D for dad. https://t.co/qOh6pvIO2z — Beerbal (@beer_bal) July 8, 2021