Just married Ishrat Jahan denies interim bail extension

NEW DELHI: A court here on Friday denied extension of interim bail to former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with Delhi violence case.

Ishrat Jahan had moved the court seeking extension of 10-day interim bail period. On May 30, she was granted interim bail to get married on June 12. Her interim bail ended on Friday.

After dismissing her bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana directed her to surrender in the jail “today itself”.

“The Jail Superintendent is directed to ensure adequate medical care to the accused and shall also follow all necessary protocols required in this regard,” the court said.

In the bail application, Ishrat Jahan contended that her husband had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive relative and developed Covid-19 symptoms and has been advised by doctors to undergo a test.

The plea also said that she also developed symptoms of COVID-19 and has been advised to remain in seven-days home isolation before testing could be performed.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that the doctor has not prescribed any Covid-19 test and that it is a simple case of flu.

Defence counsel further informed that the test report of her husband has come out to be negative.

After hearing both sides, the judge observed: “It is a settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehension cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of Interim bail.”

On February 26, the Delhi Police had arrested Ishrat for her alleged role in the Delhi riots. Two FIRs were filed against her. In one of the FIR, she was granted bail on March 21.

Pursuant to that, she was taken into custody under another FIR and the UAPA slapped on her.

Source: IANS