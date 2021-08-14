Justice Ayesha Malik to become first woman judge in Pakistan’s SC

Islamabad: This is going to be the first time in the 74-year history of Pakistan when a woman will become the judge.

Lahore high court’s justice Ayesha Malik is set to become the first woman judge in the supreme court of Pakistan after justice chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mushir Alam recommended her for elevation to the supreme court.

CJP Mushir Alam is set to retire on August 17 and a judicial committee in Pakistan is considering making Ayesha Malik as the judge of the supreme court.

At present, she is currently a judge of the Lahore high court and is at the fourth position in the seniority list.

55-year-old Justice Ayesha Malik started her legal career in 1997 by assisting Fakhruddin G Ibrahim’s legal company in Karachi.

Malik studied law at the Pakistan college of law in Lahore. She then earned a master’s degree from the prestigious Harvard law school in London. In March 2012, Ayesha Malik became a judge in the Lahore high court.

She completed her basic education from schools in Paris and New York and did her A-level from the Francis Holland school for girls in London.

In the year 2019, justice Ayesha Malik became the president of the committee for the protection of women judges in Lahore.

In addition, she is also a member of the international association of women judges (IAWJ), an initiative for women’s empowerment through equality and justice for women. In January this year, Justice Malik delivered a landmark judgment in which she declared the two-finger and hymen test on victims of sexual assault illegal and against the constitution of Pakistan.

Several Twitter users celebrated the news of her promotion. Many cheered that there would finally be a female judge in the supreme court.

Justice Ayesha Malik, a woman in Supreme Court ; another glass ceiling being broken. Many more to go. pic.twitter.com/F58VPHwsSY — Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) August 12, 2021

Feeling overwhelmed as Justice Ayesha Malik is elevated to Supreme Court of Pakistan. Another glass ceiling broken and what a phenomenal mind to be a part of apex court! Great news for all the women of Pakistan! — Beenish Uzair (@beenshfatima) August 12, 2021