Justice Dharmadhikari is new chief justice of Bombay HC

Mumbai: Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, according to an official announcement.

The senior most judge, Justice Dharmadhikari was appointed as acting chief justice following the retirement of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

More than a month ago, his cousin Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari – who was the then senior most judge after Chief Justice – had resigned.

A notification issued by Law and Justice ministry said on Wednesday: “In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (I) Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Bhushan Pradyumna Dharmadhikari, Judge of Bombay High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office”.

Source: IANS

