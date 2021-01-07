Justice Hima Kohli becomes first woman chief justice of Telangana high court

Hyderabad: Justice Hima Kohli became the first woman chief justice of Telangana high court after she took oath at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

She was elevated as Chief Justice of Telangana high court on 31st December 2020.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath-taking ceremony, while chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), deputy CM Mahmood Ali, state ministers and judges of the high court graced the event.

*Hon'ble Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Kumari Justice Hima Kohli, as Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana at Raj Bhavan today. Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao was present at the Swearing-in Ceremony.* 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vkxMKF2Hvv — Marata SadashivRao TRS (@MSadashivarao) January 7, 2021

The Telangana high court registrar read out the warrant of appointment in the presence of dignitaries followed by handing over the same to Justice Kohli.

The present chief justice of Telangana high court, RS Chauhan has been appointed as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court.