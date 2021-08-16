Justice Hima Kohli hoists national flag at HC

Hyderabad: The Chief Justice of the State Justice Hima Kohli on Sunday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The judges of the high court and advocates took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion she said that the second wave of the coronavirus has had its impact on the state. She said that a total of 240 staff in the high court and 1288 staff from all districts of the State had become the victim of the virus and added that a total of 2235 advocates had also become the victim of the virus. She also said that a total of 19 staff of the judiciary department and 208 advocates died due to the impact of the virus. She said that they would stand by the family members of the victims of the virus and added that they would take up the compassionate appointments to all those who died due to the virus.

Hima said that they would that they were running the courts even during a critical situation in the state. She said that they had vaccinated 8300 staff and 2900 advocates of the state. She said that a total

She said that they had been urging the central government to increase the number of judges of the high court and added that the number of judges had been increased due to the efforts made by the Chief Justice of the country justice NV Ramana. She thanked the CJI for solving their problems.

Hima said that they had sent some names for the appointment of some high court judges. She expressed her happiness over the support being extended by the state government and added that the state government had sanctioned 46 new courts and 2170 additional posts and 213 super numeracy posts in the state. She said that the issue of the formation of 33 judicial districts was under their consideration. She said that they had restored the physical hearing in all courts in a partial manner and added that they would restore the physical hearing in a complete manner very soon.