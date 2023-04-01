Justin, Hailey Bieber’s remark on Ramzan fasting irks Gauahar Khan

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan called out celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber for their comments on fasting during the holy month of Ramzan after they laughed over the aspects of ‘Roza’. In an online interview, Justin and Hailey made fun of people who observe fast during Ramzan. Justin was saying that fasting “deprives your body of nutrition.”

After watching the interview of Justin and Hailey, Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram stories to call out the celebrity couple for making such an insensitive remark.



Justin and Hailey are seen discussing the concept of fasting in an interview shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram. “I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly.” starts Justin.

Hailey then said that without having food for the whole day does not “make sense to her,” and further said, if you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.”

“We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!” she concluded.

The comments made by Justin and Hailey did not go well with Gauahar Khan and she posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

What do you think? Should celebrities make such statements which hurt sentiments of any particular community? Do mention your opinion in the comments section.