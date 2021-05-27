Justin Trudeau’s fake MacBook photo draws hilarious reaction online

Vancouver: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being roasted online after an image of him using a fake MacBook went viral.

The viral photo from the Liberal’s “Team Trudeau Training Hub” shows Trudeau using what appears to be a silver HP laptop with an Apple sticker placed over the Hewlett Packard logo. The disproportionate Apple logo, black power cable, and mirrored Windows operating system make it clear that this is not a MacBook.

Here are some hilarious reactions:

Why is Canada’s Prime Minister pretending his boring old HP laptopis a trendy MacBook in official @liberal_party photos?



The Apple logo sticker isn’t even on straight, and you can see the laptop’s HP logo underneath #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/uhO0Zq0Bo3 — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) May 18, 2021

Anyone who knows me knows that the main reason I dislike Trudeau is his inauthenticity- his yawning pit of phoniness. It’s not new. That said, he still finds ways to wildly exceed my expectations. #cdnpoli #lpc pic.twitter.com/j5KULwCPGh — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 18, 2021

Nothing is real about this girly-boy. https://t.co/CQaxKxK3xP — James Holden (@jamesholden007) May 19, 2021

As my colleague @BryanPassifiume pointed out first, this is very strange. The Liberals have @JustinTrudeau at a fake MacBook. The sticker is wrong, the charge cord is not Apple. Why the deception? Is everything fake?#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/86bzy6JE6G — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) May 18, 2021

A Liberal Party spokesperson says that yes, the laptop is indeed fugazi and that Trudeau had borrowed it from a volunteer to thank the staff on a video call he confirmed to Vice.