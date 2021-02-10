Juventus eliminate Inter, enter Coppa Italia final

Rome, Feb 10 : Juventus played out a goal-less draw against Inter Milan in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, and it was enough for the Bianconeri to qualify for the final.

Juventus won 2-1 away to Inter in the first leg, and thus a draw on Tuesday was enough to help them secure a final spot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Inter had more shots at goal, but it was Juve that created the best chance in the 64th minute when Weston McKennie’s through ball released Cristiano Ronaldo, but his attempt was denied by Samir Handanovic at the near post.

The Old Lady was under constant pressure, but Inter failed to turn the game around.

Juventus will face off against the winner between Atalanta and Napoli in the final.

