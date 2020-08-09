Juventus sack coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Turin, Aug 8 : Juventus on Saturday sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri after he failed to guide the Italian champions to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, losing to Lyon in the last-16 stage.

“Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team,” a statement on the club’s official website said.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” it added.

The former Chelsea and Napoli coach took charge of Juventus in June last year and had put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the time.

Sarri guided the side, which has superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, to a ninth consecutive Serie A title last month.

Previously, Sarri had said he does not believe that his future with the Italian champions rests upon the result of Friday’s Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against Lyon.

There has been speculation over Sarri’s future for some time in the Italian media with names such as Mauricio Pochettino being thrown up as potential replacements.

