Jwala Gutta, Vishnu Vishal to tie knot on April 22

Mumbai: South actor Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta have been throwing major couple goals ever since they announced their relationship officially last year. The couple surprised everyone in September last year when they posted a set of mushy pictures and revealed that they got engaged.

Vishnu Vishal Jwala Gutta’s wedding

Now, Vishnu Vishal has confirmed that he and Jwala Gutta are all set to exchange the wedding vows. The south actor took to his Twitter and confirmed that wedding will take place on April 22 and the ceremony will be a private affair with only close friends and family owing to current pandemic situation.

In a statement, he said: “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage. In a private affair, in the presence of near & dear we are getting married.” Check out his tweet below:

LIFE IS A JOURNEY….

EMBRACE IT…



HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP….



Need all your love and support as always…@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

When they made their relationship official

On September 7, 2020, Vishnu Vishal surprised Jwala Gutta by proposing to her on her birthday. The actor went all the way to Hyderabad to make the day quite memorable for her.

Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE…Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.”

Happy birthday @Guttajwala

New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..



Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings



thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night.. pic.twitter.com/FYAVQuZFjQ — VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) September 7, 2020

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta have been dating for a few years now. The couple often shares cosy and intimate pictures of themselves on their respective social media pages.

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and they have a son named Aryan. However, due to irreconcilable differences, the couple got separated in 2018. On the other hand, Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand and they got divorced in 2011.