Jyotiraditya Scindia takes oath as Union Minister

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took oath as a union minister on Wednesday, is a five-time MP and was a key leader of Congress before he left the party to join BJP in March last year.

He took oath as a union minister in the Narendra Modi government at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Scindia played a key role in BJP’s return to power in Madhya Pradesh last year after Congress ruled the state for 15-months.

Twenty-two MLAs loyal to Scindia had resigned triggering a crisis in the Kamal Nath government.

Articulate and charismatic, Scindia,50, was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the Congress-led UPA-I government.

He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

Belonging to Gwalior royal family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia died in an aeroplane crash.

Madhavrao Scindia was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 at the age of 26 and went on to win nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies.

Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shocking defeat from Guna parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He has been president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. The BJP leader has an MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University.