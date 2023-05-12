K-RIDE signs MoU with Air Force to acquire land in Jalahalli

Bengaluru: In a significant development to speed up the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) in the city, Air Force authorities on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with K-RIDE to hand over its land in Jalahalli.

The Air Force also granted permission for a boundary wall construction at Jalahalli for suburban railway’s Corridor-2 or Mallige Line.

Land acquisition, boundary wall construction, and various other preliminary works such as survey works, geo-technical investigation, and ground penetration report (GPR) of the construction project have been completed, Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) said in a press release.

“The Corridor-2 line or the ‘Mallige’ line of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) of around 25.2 km from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara, which is currently underway, is progressing significantly,” K-RIDE said.

The establishment of the batching plant is ongoing at three locations, including Jalahalli, Hebbal, and Benniganahalli, with the Jalahalli batching plant expected to commence operation soon, it said.

“The land for the casting yard has been identified and finalised, with preliminary activities underway. The Environment and Social Impact Assessment (EIA & SIA) study has been completed. Test piles at two locations near Hebbal and Yeshwanthpur have been completed and testing activities are in progress and will be conducted in the coming week,” the release read.

Railway land of 157 acres for Corridor-2 has also been handed over to K-RIDE and private land acquisition of 5.11 acres has also been concluded. State government land of 2.72 acre of Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited (LIDKAR), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Karnataka Veterinary Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU) has been handed over to K-RIDE while 5.01 acre of BDA land is yet to be handed over for the project, the company said.

This project also involves the relocation of various Indian Railway buildings and facilities, including the Indian Railways Parcel office, SSE Office, and substation. Permission for the moves has also been granted in principle by South Western Railway (SWR).

The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has already commenced disbursement of compensation to impacted residents of buildings that are to be demolished. The work of minor bridges has already started between the Chikkabanavara and Yeshwanthpur section.

A joint site visit has been conducted with various utility-owning authorities such as GAIL, BBMP, and BWSSB for diversion of utilities, while 100 per cent shifting work of signaling and telecommunication utilities has been completed and electrical utility shifting is in progress.