‘Kaali’ row: New photo of Lord Shiva-Parvati ‘smoking’ draws ire

Mumbai: Amid the growing uproar over a poster of Leena Manimekalai’s film Kaali throught the country, another ‘debatable’ photo is surfacing on internet showing a man and a woman dressed as Lord Shiva-Parvati ‘smoking’. The picture has been shared by Leena herself on Twitter with a caption “Elsewhere….” Have a look.

Her latest tweet has created outrage and condemnation on social media and netizens have been bashing her again for hurting their religious sentiments. Read tweets below.

Not just this, another poster has surfaced in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari which shows Lord Shiva ‘lighting cigarette’. Reportedly, the poster was put up by a group of men to wish a friend of theirs who got married.

Post the concerning banner, why misleading photo posted?? pic.twitter.com/d5zo86zOXK — kdb କାଳିଦା (@mrkdbhai) July 6, 2022

Leena Manimekalai fell in controversial soup after her film Kaali’s poster depicting a woman, dressed as Goddess Kali, smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag went viral. Several police complaints have been filed against the film director in this regard amid protests and demands for removing the controversial poster. ‘Arrest Leena Manimekalai’ has also been trending on Twitter. The micro-blogging site has now pulled down her tweet and the poster.

In response to the attacks, the Toronto-based director hit back to the ‘hate-monger’s and said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.