Kabul school blasts death toll rises to 53

Kabul: The death toll from a series of blasts at a school in Kabul rose to 53 on Saturday, a source in the Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik.

At least three blasts happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, TOLO News reported citing the Interior Ministry.

The attack started with a car bomb explosion and was followed by two rocket attacks, sources said. No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Moreover, the Taliban denied involvement in the attack.

The incident happened when students were leaving the school.

“A car bomb blast happened first, and then two more explosions occurred near the girls school in Kabul,” said Ibrahim, a schoolteacher. He added that the majority of victims are girls.