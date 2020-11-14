Kabul University attack mastermind arrested

Kabul, Nov 14 : Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Saturday confirmed that the mastermind behind the deadly attack on Kabul University that left at least 22 people dead, has been arrested.

In a Facebook post, Saleh said the suspect, Adil, a resident of Panjshir province, was recruited by Sanaullah, a member of the Haqqani Network terror group, TOLO News reported.

Saleh said the suspect has confessed that he was assigned to carry out the activities that could pressure the Afghan government.

The First Vice Ppresident said that Adil had been missing for the last three years and it was rumoured that he has gone abroad for “studies and war”.

He said that those who conducted the attack have multiple identities as sometimes they affiliate themselves to Hizb ut-Tahrir, or Taliban and the Islamic State (IS).

According to Saleh, Adil has confessed that he received the weapons for the attack from the Haqqani network in Khost province.

The IS has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban for the attack.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the attack, which also injured 40 others.

Of the 22 victims, 18 were students of the Public Administration School and Law Faculty.

