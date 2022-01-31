Kafeel Khan’s book on Gorakhpur tragedy launched in Bangalore

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 31st January 2022 7:32 pm IST
Dr Kafeel Khan

The Karnataka chapter of Medical Service Centre held a book release event by Dr Kafeel Khan, on Monday at the Press Club, Bengaluru.

The writer and renowned doctor Kafeel Khan released his book titled ‘The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy– A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis’ following which he spoke briefly about the events of that fateful night at BRD Medical College in August 2017 and the gut-wrenching turmoil that followed. He addressed his suspension that saw no end, eight-month-long incarceration, and a relentless fight for justice in the face of extreme apathy and persecution.

Also Read
Watch: Dr Kafeel Khan talks about life behind bars

Well-known policy analyst Dr. K. C. Raghu, Senior Journalist Mr. M. A. Siraj, Vice President of Medical Service Centre Dr. K. S. Gangadhar, Treasurer of MSC Dr. Rajashekhar, Joint Secretary of MSC Dr. S. K. Shetty, and many other dignitaries were present during the event.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Will win if I contest from Gorakhpur against Yogi: Dr Kafeel Khan

On Thursday, Dr Kafeel Khan launched his book at the Press Club in Hyderabad, where he stated that if he was to take part in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, he would contest and win against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur.

The event was held within the press club premises at Somajiguda and was organised by the Medical Service Centre, Hyderabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button